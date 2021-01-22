U.S. Senate backs waiver for Biden nominee to lead Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed a waiver on Thursday that would allow Lloyd Austin to serve as President Joe Biden's secretary of defense, despite having retired as an Army general in 2016.

As voting continued, the Senate backed by 67 to 25 a waiver of a provision of a law on civilian control of the U.S. military that requires a seven-year wait after retirement before active-duty military can lead the Department of Defense. Sixty votes were needed for passage.

Since the House had just approved the waiver, Austin could be confirmed as the first Black U.S. Secretary of Defense later on Thursday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chris Reese)