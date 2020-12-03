U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Schumer blasts latest Republican coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday rejected the latest Republican coronavirus aid plan, labeling it an "inadequate, partisan proposal" that would help shield businesses from liability lawsuits but fail to help workers hurt by the pandemic.

Schumer made his remarks during a speech on the Senate floor, saying that prospects for reaching agreement with Republicans on a COVID-19 relief bill were uncertain.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Franklin Paul)