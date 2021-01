WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that President Donald Trump "provoked" the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

"The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people," McConnell said.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)