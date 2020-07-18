U.S. Senate Republicans seek liability protections for coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans are seeking temporary protections against coronavirus-related lawsuits for a broad range of entities including businesses, schools, churches, charities and government agencies, according to a draft document reviewed by Reuters.

The legal safeguards, which Democrats have largely resisted, would be part of a forthcoming coronavirus relief package and would sunset at the end of a federal COVID-19 emergency declaration or 2024, whichever comes later, according to the document. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan Editing by Chris Reese)