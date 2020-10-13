U.S. slams Turkey's renewed seismic survey push in eastern Mediterranean

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday said it 'deplores' Turkey's Oct. 11 announcement to send a ship for seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing Ankara of stoking tensions in the region and 'deliberately' complicating the resumption of talks with Greece.

"Coercion, threats, intimidation, and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)