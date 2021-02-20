SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS SADDENED TO SEE REPORTS THAT PROTESTER SHOT IN MYANMAR HAS DIED

20 Feb 2021 / 08:53 H.

    U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS SADDENED TO SEE REPORTS THAT PROTESTER SHOT IN MYANMAR HAS DIED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast