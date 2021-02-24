SEARCH
U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS U.S. DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN GEORGIA

24 Feb 2021 / 03:40 H.

