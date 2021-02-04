U.S. State Dept 'disturbed' by reports of charges against ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United States is "disturbed" by reports that ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was charged following the military's takeover and repeated a call for all detained in the coup to be immediately released, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Myanmar police have filed charges against Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese)