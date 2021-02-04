SEARCH
U.S. State Dept says condemns Turkey's anti-LGBT rhetoric, concerned over protests

04 Feb 2021 / 03:57 H.

    WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about demonstrations at a Turkish university and condemns anti-LGBT rhetoric surrounding them, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

    Intensifying weeks of tension at a top Istanbul university, Turkey's interior minister on Tuesday called student protesters "LGBT deviants" on Twitter, prompting the social media platform to put a rare warning on his comment.

