U.S. Supreme Court declines to fast-track Trump finances dispute

By Lawrence Hurley

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to fast-track its attempt to enforce subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's financial records.

The brief order means that the case will not return to lower courts until 25 days after the court's July 9 ruling that said further analysis was required on whether the subpoenas were valid.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor would have granted the application, the order said.

House committees issued subpoenas seeking Trump's financial records from Mazars LLP, Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

In a companion ruling also on July 9, the court said a prosecutor in New York could seek access to the Trump-related documents held by Mazars, Trump's accountants. Last week, the high court granted a request to fast-track that case. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Dan Grebler)