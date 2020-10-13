U.S. Supreme Court ends Democratic lawmakers' anti-corruption lawsuit against Trump

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Tuesday put an end to a lawsuit brought by congressional Democrats that accused President Donald Trump of violating anti-corruption provisions in the U.S. Constitution with his business dealings.

The justices refused to hear an appeal by 215 Senate and House of Representatives Democrats of a lower court ruling that found that the lawmakers lacked the necessary legal standing to bring the case that focused on the Republican president's ownership of the Trump International Hotel in Washington. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Will Dunham and Grant McCool)