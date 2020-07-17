U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place hold on voting by felons in Florida

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a setback to convicted felons in Florida who hope to cast votes in the Nov. 3 presidential election, leaving in place a lower court's order that placed their voting rights in limbo.

The justices declined to set aside an order by the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that effectively halted the voter registration of former felons in Florida who cannot afford to pay fines or fees. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)