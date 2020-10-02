U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett tests negative for COVID -White House official

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus and is following government guidance on social distancing and best practices after Trump tested positive, a White House official said on Friday.

Barrett was last with Trump on Saturday. This week she visited leaders in the U.S. Senate accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, who has also tested negative for the disease. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)