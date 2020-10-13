SEARCH
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Planned Parenthood defunding case

13 Oct 2020 / 22:50 H.

    By Andrew Chung

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away South Carolina's bid to cut off public funding to Planned Parenthood, the latest case involving a conservative state seeking to deprive the women's healthcare and abortion provider of government money.

    The justices declined to hear South Carolina's appeal of a lower court ruling that prevented the state from blocking funding under the Medicaid program to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the organization's regional affiliate. (Reporting by Andrew Chung and Jan Wolfe; editing by Will Dunham and Grant McCool)

