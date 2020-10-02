U.S. Supreme Court to hear Republican appeal in Arizona voting fight

By Andrew Chung

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by Arizona Republicans to enforce two voting restrictions in the state that were struck down by a lower court as disproportionately burdening Black, Hispanic and Native American voters.

At issue in the case are Arizona measures that prohibit absentee ballot collection by third parties and the counting of ballots cast at the wrong polling precinct. The justices will hear the Republican-backed appeals of a January ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidating the provisions as violations of the Voting Rights Act, a 1965 U.S. law that barred racial discrimination in voting.

The restrictions will remain in effect for the Nov. 3 presidential election because the 9th Circuit put its ruling on hold pending the state's appeal to the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Additional reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Will Dunham)