U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to exclude illegal immigrants from representation

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear oral arguments over President Donald Trump's effort to exclude illegal immigrants from the population totals used to allocate congressional districts to states.

The court, likely to soon have a 6-3 conservative majority if the Republican-controlled Senate confirms Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett, will hear the case on Nov. 30. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley in Washington and Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)