U.S. suspends Turkey visa services after reports on potential attacks

ANKARA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on Friday it was temporarily suspending all American citizen and visa services at missions in Turkey over credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens in Istanbul.

"The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey," the embassy said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Daren Butler)