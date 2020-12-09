U.S. targets coal shipments in fresh North Korea-related sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States imposed new sanctions on six groups and four vessels related to the transport of North Korean coal on Thursday, including operations based in China, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"The DPRK (North Korea) continues to circumvent the U.N. prohibition on the exportation of coal, a key revenue generator that helps fund its weapons of mass destruction programs," Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The North Korean regime often uses forced labor from prison camps in its mining industries, including coal, exploiting its own people to advance its illicit weapons programs." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)