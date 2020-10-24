U.S. to base Coast Guard cutters in Western Pacific in response to China

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. national security adviser said on Friday the U.S Coast Guard was basing Enhanced Response Cutters in the western Pacific for maritime security missions, citing illegal fishing and harassment of vessels by China.

In a statement, Robert O'Brien also said the Coast Guard planned to evaluate next fiscal year the feasibility of basing Fast Response Cutters in American Samoa in the South Pacific.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chris Reese)