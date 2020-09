HANOI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The United States said it would provide at least $153 million to Mekong countries for collaborative projects in the region, Vietnamese state television (VTV) reported on Friday. The pledges will be for enhancing water resource data-sharing, disaster management projects and cross-border crime prevention projects, VTV said, citing the U.S. Department of State at the first Mekong-U.S. Partnership Ministerial Meeting. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Catherine Evans)