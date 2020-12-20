U.S. top doctor urges vigilance amid new COVID-19 strain in UK -CBS News interview

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials are monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, U.S. Surgeon General Jerrome Adams said on Sunday, adding that any mutation shows people must keep protecting themselves from the novel coronavirus while awaiting vaccination.

"Viruses mutate all the time," Adams told CBS News' "Face the Nation" program. "If this is a mutation that is more contagious, then that just means that we need to be that much more vigilant while we wait to be vaccinated." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Daniel Wallis)