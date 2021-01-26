U.S. Treasury Department issues license authorizing transactions involving Yemen's Houthi movement

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday issued a license authorizing transactions until Feb. 26 involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement, designated by the Trump administration as a foreign terrorist organization last week.

The Treasury Department appeared to be trying to allay the fears of companies and banks involved in commercial trade to Yemen, which relies mainly on imports, specifically stating in a Frequently Asked Question: "foreign financial institutions do not risk exposure to ... sanctions ... if they knowingly conduct or facilitate a transaction" that has already been authorized by Washington. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Michelle Nichols Editing by Chris Reese)