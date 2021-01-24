U.S. urges China to stop pressure against Taiwan

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Saturday urged China to stop pressuring Taiwan, after the island's defense ministry said Chinese bombers and jets entered the southwestern corner of its air defense identification zone.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected representatives," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner Editing by Paul Simao)