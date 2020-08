DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates minister of state for defence affairs and Israel's defence minister discussed the UAE-Israel agreement to normalise ties by phone on Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said.

Mohammed al-Bawardi and Benny Gantz "noted that they were looking forward to strengthening communication channels and establishing solid bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole," the WAM statement said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)