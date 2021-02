Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 5, UAE Tour on Thursday. Stage 5 Fujairah to Jebel Jais, 170 km, Road race. Overall leader (Not available yet) Stage winners 1 Jonas Vingegaard DEN (Jumbo - Visma) Following stages : Feb 26-Stage 6 Dubai to Dubai, 168 km, Road race. Feb 27-Stage 7 Yas Island to Abu Dhabi, 147 km, Road race.