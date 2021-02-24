UEFA Champions League Summaries

Feb 23 (OPTA) - Summaries for the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CET) 8th Finals ................................................................. Lazio (0) 1 Scorers: J. Correa 49 Yellow card: Luis Alberto 28, Lucas Leiva 51, Correa 57, Marušić 65, Escalante 69 Subs used: Lulić 31 (Musacchio), Hoedt 53 (Patric), Escalante 53 (Lucas Leiva), Cataldi 81 (Milinković-Savić), Akpro 81 (Luis Alberto) Bayern München (3) 4 Scorers: R. Lewandowski 9, J. Musiala 24, L. Sané 42, F. Acerbi 47og Yellow card: Kimmich 72, Coman 75 Subs used: Javi Martínez 63 (Goretzka), Hernández 75 (Coman), Choupo-Moting 90 (Musiala), Sarr 90 (Sané) Aggregate score: 1-4 Referee: Orel Grinfeld ................................................................. Atlético Madrid in play Chelsea ................................................................. Wednesday, February 24 fixtures (CET/GMT) Borussia M'gladbach v Manchester City (2100/2000) Atalanta v Real Madrid (2100/2000)