UEFA Champions League Summaries

Dec 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET) Group Stage ................................................................. Krasnodar (0) 1 Scorers: M. Berg 71 Yellow card: Ramírez 23, Wanderson 28 Subs used: Suleymanov 65 (Wanderson), Kambolov 87 (Gazinskiy), Ari 91 (Berg) Rennes (0) 0 Yellow card: Nzonzi 22, Lea Siliki 53 Subs used: Grenier 65 (Lea Siliki), Niang 65 (Hunou), Gboho 73 (Bourigeaud), Tait 82 (Camavinga) Referee: William Collum ................................................................. İstanbul Başakşehir in play RB Leipzig ................................................................. Juventus (21:00) Dynamo Kyiv ................................................................. Ferencváros (21:00) Barcelona ................................................................. Sevilla (21:00) Chelsea ................................................................. Manchester United (21:00) PSG ................................................................. Borussia Dortmund (21:00) Lazio ................................................................. Club Brugge (21:00) Zenit .................................................................