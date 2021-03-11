UEFA Champions League Summaries

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Summaries for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CET) 8th Finals ................................................................. Liverpool (0) 2 Scorers: Mohamed Salah 70, S. Mané 74 Subs used: Origi 71 (Diogo Jota), Keïta 71 (Thiago Alcântara), Milner 82 (Wijnaldum), Tsimikas 90 (Robertson), Oxlade-Chamberlain 90 (Mané) RB Leipzig (0) 0 Subs used: Sørloth 46 (Kampl), Kluivert 60 (Forsberg), Hwang Hee-Chan 60 (Poulsen), Haidara 72 (Daniel Olmo) Aggregate score: 4-0 Referee: Clément Turpin ................................................................. PSG in play Barcelona .................................................................