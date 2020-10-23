UEFA Europa League Standings

Oct 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday Stage : Group Stage Group A P W D L F A Pts 1 CFR 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Roma 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Young Boys 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 CSKA 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group B P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Molde 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Dundalk 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 4 Rapid 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Group C P W D L F A Pts 1 Leverkusen 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 2 H Be'er Sheva 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Slavia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 4 Nice 1 0 0 1 2 6 0 Group D P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 2 Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Lech 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 4 Standard 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group E P W D L F A Pts 1 Granada 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Omonia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 PAOK 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 PSV 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Group F P W D L F A Pts 1 AZ 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Real Sociedad 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Napoli 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 4 Rijeka 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Group G P W D L F A Pts 1 AEK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Braga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zorya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group H P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Lille 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sparta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group I P W D L F A Pts 1 Maccabi TA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Qarabağ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sivasspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group J P W D L F A Pts 1 Antwerp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 LASK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ludogorets 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group K P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dinamo Zagreb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Feyenoord 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 WAC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group L P W D L F A Pts 1 Crvena Zvezda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Gent 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Hoffenheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0