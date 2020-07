KAMPALA, July 21 (Reuters) - Uganda's long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has collected papers to seek nomination as the ruling party's candidate in next year's presidential election, the party said on Tuesday.

Securing a new term would potentially extend the 75-year-old Museveni's rule of the east African nation to four decades. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)