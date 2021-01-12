Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

KAMPALA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Tuesday that soldiers raided his home and arrested his security guards, two days before electiond.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter.

"No reason for the arrest was given," he added. (Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Clarence Fernandez )