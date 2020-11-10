UK abuse inquiry says Catholic Church prioritised reputation over children

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Catholic Church prioritised its own reputation over the welfare of vulnerable children, with its moral purpose betrayed by those who sexually abused children, an independent British inquiry said on Tuesday.

"This report finds that the Catholic Church repeatedly failed to support victims and survivors, while taking positive action to protect alleged perpetrators, including moving them to different parishes," the inquiry said.

"Victims described the profound and lifelong effects of abuse, including depression, anxiety, self-harming and trust issues." (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)