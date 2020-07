LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office is extending its advice against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain to include the Balearic and Canary Islands from July 27 "based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks in the country", it said.

On Saturday, Britain announced a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain at the height of the summer vacation season. (Reporting by Liz Piper and Costas Pitas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)