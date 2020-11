LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government had agreed to provide 1.7 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) of funding for London's public transport operator to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic.

"This six month funding deal will ensure tubes and buses are available for Londoners to make essential journeys," Shapps said on Twitter. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Angus MacSwan)