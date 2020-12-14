UK and EU still apart on Brexit but PM doesn't want to walk yet - minister

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are still apart in Brexit trade talks but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not want to walk away yet, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday.

"We will continue discussing, we are of course apart on certain matters but as the prime minister said, we don't want to walk away from these talks," Sharma told Sky.

"People expect us, businesses expect us in the UK to go the extra mile and that's precisely what we're doing," Sharma said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)