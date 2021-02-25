SEARCH
UK announces more sanctions against Myanmar's military

25 Feb 2021 / 20:47 H.

    LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain announced on Thursday further sanctions against members of Myanmar's military after it seized power in a coup at the start of this month.

    The British Foreign Office said it would sanction a further six military figures, adding to 19 previously listed, and that the trade ministry would work to ensure British businesses do not trade with Myanmar's military-owned companies.

    "Today's package of measures sends a clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account, and the authorities must hand back control to a government elected by the people of Myanmar," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

