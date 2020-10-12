UK, Australia lay groundwork for initial exchange of tariff offers

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia held "productive" talks in the second round of trade negotiations, laying the groundwork for an initial exchange of tariff offers, the UK trade ministry said on Monday.

"Both sides shared draft chapter text or papers outlining their preferred approach, and the groundwork was laid for an initial exchange of tariff offers," it said in a statement on the negotiating round that ended on Oct. 2.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)