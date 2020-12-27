SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK BOXING DAY RETAIL FOOTFALL DOWN 60% ACROSS ALL DESTINATIONS COMPARED TO 2019 -SPRINGBOARD DATA

27 Dec 2020 / 20:43 H.

    UK BOXING DAY RETAIL FOOTFALL DOWN 60% ACROSS ALL DESTINATIONS COMPARED TO 2019 -SPRINGBOARD DATA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast