UK car sales drop by more than a quarter amid lockdown

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations slumped by an annual 27.4% in November, according to industry data released on Friday, as England spent most of the month in a second national lockdown, shutting showrooms.

Sales stood at 113,781 cars as 'click and collect' and delivery options were used, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

"With a vaccine now approved, the business and consumer confidence on which this sector depends can only improve, giving the industry more optimism for the turn of the year," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes. (Reporting by Costas Pitas in London; Editing by Alistair Smout)