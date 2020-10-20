UK Conservative Party to counter rising support for Scottish independence - Bloomberg

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Members of Britain's governing Conservative Party are drawing up a strategy to counter rising support for Scottish independence, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, adding a memo was circulated to a select group of people including cabinet minister Michael Gove.

The document comes from a political consultancy firm that works closely with the Conservative Party and looks at tactics to delay and then avoid a referendum in the event of a majority for the pro-independence Scottish National Party in next May's elections, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2T5JaSi, citing sources. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)