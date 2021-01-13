SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK could use hotels for patients in further COVID backup plan, says minister

13 Jan 2021 / 15:57 H.

    LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hotels could be used for patients who no longer need full hospital treatment, Britain's health minister said on Wednesday, as part of a further COVID-19 backup plan the government is not yet actively putting in place.

    "This obviously would be a further backup plan... We consider all the options," Matt Hancock told the BBC.

    "This would be for step-down patients so patients who have been in hospital, who no longer need the full hospital treatment but aren't quite ready to go home." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast