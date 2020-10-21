UK defence chief says the world doesn't stop if we have no strategy

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's defence minister said on Wednesday that the world does not stop for domestic "reviews" of national defence and that adversaries would be unlikely to be halted by an absence of strategy.

"In an area of constant competition, a global Britain has no choice but to step up," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the Atlantic Future Forum.

"The world does not stop for our reviews, our adversaries will not halt (in) the absence of our strategies, and the UK's defence can never be paused, in the face of financial uncertainty." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)