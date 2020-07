LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British culture minister Oliver Dowden will hold a news conference, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, when the government is expected to set out the next stages in its easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Johnson had said the government would outline the next steps in its plan to reopen the economy this week, with new guidelines for nail bars and gyms expected to be set out.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)