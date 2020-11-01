SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK extends mortgage, business support as England goes into lockdown

01 Nov 2020 / 04:12 H.

    LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said a mortgage payment holiday scheme would be extended for households and business premises would get grants of up to 3,000 pounds ($3,881) a month as the government announced a month-long coronavirus lockdown in England.

    The ministry also said businesses would have to contribute only 5% of the employment costs for workers covered by an extension of the government's emergency coronavirus job subsidy scheme.

    ($1 = 0.7729 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast