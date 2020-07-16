SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UK FINANCE MINISTER SUNAK SAYS THE JOBS DATA SHOWS OUR FURLOUGH SCHEME HAS BEEN EFFECTIVE

16 Jul 2020 / 19:58 H.

    UK FINANCE MINISTER SUNAK SAYS THE JOBS DATA SHOWS OUR FURLOUGH SCHEME HAS BEEN EFFECTIVE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast