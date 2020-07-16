Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
UK FINANCE MINISTER SUNAK SAYS THE JOBS DATA SHOWS OUR FURLOUGH SCHEME HAS BEEN EFFECTIVE
16 Jul 2020 / 19:58 H.
UK FINANCE MINISTER SUNAK SAYS THE JOBS DATA SHOWS OUR FURLOUGH SCHEME HAS BEEN EFFECTIVE
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
Section 17A of MACC Act does not provide immunity to corporate sector: Norazlan
PRIME
Over RM93 million lost to investment scams, 672 police reports made
PRIME
IT company director claims trial to RM4.95m CBT charge
PRIME
Smuggled goods worth RM10m seized at Kelantan-Thai border from Jan-June
PRIME
Social distancing on aircraft ‘nice’ but unrealistic: Emirates
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
CORONAVIRUS: UK DEATH TOLL FROM CONFIRMED CASES RISES 66 TO 45,119
Reuters
16 Jul 2020 / 22:56
US Senator Warner asks for probe of hacks, better monitoring of high-risk accounts
Reuters
16 Jul 2020 / 22:55
UPDATE 1-Portugal appoints Centeno as central bank governor
Reuters
16 Jul 2020 / 22:53
UPDATE 3-Turkish court sentences Germany-based journalist to jail on terrorism charges
Reuters
16 Jul 2020 / 22:51
GOING VIRAL
AFP
Idris Elba disagrees with the censorship of racist films, suggests adding labels instead
Going Viral
16 Jul 2020 / 15:47
Screenshot from Douyin livestream
Customers bash Eric Tsang for promoting supposedly fake goods
Going Viral
16 Jul 2020 / 15:21
Screenshot from CL’s Instagram
What has CL been up to?
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 16:19
iKON’s Junhoe and Jinhwan involved in car crash
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 14:44