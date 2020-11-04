UK finance minister Sunak to make statement on COVID support on Thursday

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will make a general statement on the government's COVID-19 support scheme to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus crisis on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"The chancellor will be making a general statement ... about all the support, all the provisions that we're making for this latest phase to tackle the Autumn surge of coronavirus tomorrow," Johnson told parliament.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)