UK foreign minister hints UK may boycott Winter Olympics -The Telegraph

Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab suggested Britain may boycott the Olympics for the first time, over China's treatment of the Uighur Muslims, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Raab, at a foreign affairs select committee, said it was "clear that there is evidence of serious and egregious human rights violations," the newspaper reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/10/06/dominic-raab-hints-uk-could-boycott-chinas-winter-olympics-treatment.

"I would say let's gather the evidence, work with our international partners and consider in the round what further action we need to take," he told the MPs, according to the report. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)