UK government in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach bill

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has had talks with rebels in his party over the Internal Market Bill, which the European Union says could sink Brexit talks by breaching the divorce treaty.

Asked if he had been involved in negotiations with Bob Neill, a Conservative lawmaker, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "There are lots of discussions going on with all MPs from all parts of the debate, not just Bob Neill."

"We want to get this bill through, we want to make sure that we are ready for any disagreements or disputes that might arise if we don't get agreement in the joint committee," he said. "For me, I just want Brexit sorted." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)