UK government reaches deal with Conservative rebels - BBC

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has reached a deal to avert a rebellion by members of his own party over powers within its proposed Internal Market Bill that break international law, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"I understand a deal has been reached btw (between) Tories who wanted to vote for Bob Neil's amendment to the controversial UKIM bill and the govt - it gives an extra layer of parliamentary oversight - ministers hope prevents rebellion next week," BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout)