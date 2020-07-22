UK government says no evidence of successful Russian meddling in Brexit vote

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain said that there was no evidence of successful Russian interference in the EU referendum, dismissing calls by the UK Parliament's intelligence and security committee for an assessment of Russian interference in the vote.

"We have seen no evidence of successful interference in the EU Referendum," the UK government said in response to the publishing of a parliamentary report on Russian meddling in British affairs earlier on Tuesday.

"A retrospective assessment of the EU Referendum is not necessary," the government said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Sarah Young)